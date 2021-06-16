City of Calistoga approves Washington Street stop signs

At a recommendation from Calistoga’s Active Transportation Advisory Commission (ATAC), the city approved adding two stop signs at the intersection of Washington and Lake Streets. The intersection currently has one stop sign on Lake Street.

The intersection is a key route to Logvy Park from the surrounding neighborhoods, and without a stop sign at the intersection, crossing Washington Street going to or from the park can be hazardous, even with the existing crosswalk markings, staff said. The crosswalk at this intersection is the primary route for students on foot and on bikes to access the high school from Washington Street neighborhood.

The intersection is frequently cited by the ATAC as one of the more challenging intersections in town for pedestrians, cyclists, and indeed vehicular traffic. Residents regularly comment to ATAC on the need for additional traffic control measures at that intersection, staff said.

