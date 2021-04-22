City of Calistoga awarded $2 million in water project grants

The City of Calistoga is in the process of finalizing an agreement for $2 million in grants from the state, which will be used for three water and habitat projects.

The funds will be used for critical water transmission line repair of the Conn Creek Waterline; a cease-and-desist order project at Riverside Ponds; and improved habitat with removal of fish barriers like the removal of the old Pioneer Park Bridge.

Calistoga was selected as one of eight out of the 27 Bay Area applicants that were approved for an Integrated Regional Water Management Grant from the State of California Department of Water Resources.

Additional matching funds estimated to be in the range of $255,000 will need to be authorized by the City Council as the projects are budgeted in future capital improvement projects.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.