City of Calistoga bans gas-powered leaf blowers

Come next summer, Calistoga is on track to be a quieter, less polluted city. Effective July 2022, the use of gas-powered leaf blowers will not be allowed within the City.

The city council on Tuesday unanimously passed an ordinance banning gas leaf blowers, similar to measures already enacted in Yountville and American Canyon.

The state Legislature has already enacted a bill which will require the state to adopt regulations to ban the sale of gas-powered leaf blowers and other lawn equipment by 2024.

Realizing the burden on residential and commercial landscapers to buy new equipment, the city has budgeted $25,000 to provide educational outreach and rebates for the purchase of electric leaf blowers. Rebates will be available starting in January, at $150 for residents and $300-$500 for commercial operators with proof of purchase of an electric leaf blower. Rebates will be available on a first-come, first-use basis.

The ordinance also sets time frames in which leaf blowers can be used: Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m., except on city-designated holidays.

Leaf blower operators also must not direct dust and debris onto any neighboring parcel or public street.

"This is a small step toward getting to net zero carbon emissions, but a significant one given how polluting they are," said Councilmember Gary Kraus. "There will be many more steps and I am grateful that the council supports the efforts of the Green Committee."

The City's Green Committee anticipates spending considerable time leading the outreach and education campaign associated with the ordinance and rebate program, according to the staff report. The Committee will work with staff to publish a list of FAQs in English and in Spanish, work to put information on the city website, having a table at the Farmers' Market, sending out informational flyers with the utility bills, and performing other outreach.

