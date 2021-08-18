City of Calistoga begins search for a new city manager

The City of Calistoga has begun the search for a new city manager, and has appointed Mayor Chris Canning and Councilmember Gary Kraus to sit on a subcommittee devoted to evaluating prospective recruitment firms.
Canning and Kraus, who have previous experience with the recruitment process, will review three applications the city has received from recruiting firms and make recommendations to the city council, which will make the final decision.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Cities routinely hire professional recruitment firms with specialized experience in the recruitment of city managers, staff reported.
The city will engage professional recruiters to seek out the most experienced professionals who are also a good fit for Calistoga.
The city can expect to pay about $20,000 in recruitment fees and relocation expenses, according to the staff report. Based on past experience the recruitment for a city manager can typically take five to six months to complete.
This will be the third city manager for Calistoga in five years. Interim City Manager Brad Kilger was hired in July, after the resignation of Mike Kirn in May, and will serve until a permanent replacement is engaged.
Kirn served for two years, replacing Dylan Feik, who served for three years. The city gave no reason for the resignations of Feik or Kirn.
Competition for city managers, especially in small towns, can be stiff. Kirn’s annual salary was $217,000. St. Helena’s City Manager Mark Prestwich was appointed in 2018, and his contract was recently extended until 2025. His base salary is $196,500. Stephen Potter, City Manager of Napa’s base salary is $225,600. Stephen Potter, City Manager of Napa’s base salary is $225,600.
Yountville’s City Manager, Steve Rogers, was hired in 2007. His yearly salary is $226,000 and with benefits adds up to $340,300.
"A competitive salary and benefits package is critical to attracting and retaining quality applicants," Rogers said. "As for his 14 year tenure, "First and most importantly is a stable and supportive council that recognizes and values the role of the Town Manager and town staff. This is not to say that we always agree because that would not be true, but there is a mutual trust and respect for the role of the manager and with me for the role and responsibilities of the council members," he said. In addition, "... I have been fortunate to be able to move to Yountville, not sure I could do that today on my salary, and be a part of the community. That is important to me and part of how I approach my job. It is both a job and a passion for me."
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.
A disturbance at a Napa hotel ended with a man’s arrest.
A traffic stop in American Canyon led to the arrests of a driver and passenger and the discovery of stolen bank cards.
A Napa man was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping after trying to force a woman into his truck, according to police.
A law-enforcement drone helped lead authorities to a man suspected of stabbing another man.
A domestic dispute escalated into a baseball bat attack, resulting in a Napa man’s arrest on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend, according…
A predawn traffic stop led to the arrests of two San Pablo residents and the discovery of stolen bank cards.
A Concord man faces an allegation of resisting peace officers after his arrest at a Lake Berryessa campground, according to the Napa County Sh…
A brief vehicle pursuit followed reported thefts from Bay Area stores ended with the arrests of three people south of Napa.
A reported theft of alcoholic beverages from the south Napa Target store led to the arrest of a Napa resident.
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.