City of Calistoga begins search for a new city manager

"A competitive salary and benefits package is critical to attracting and retaining quality applicants," Rogers said. "As for his 14 year tenure, "First and most importantly is a stable and supportive council that recognizes and values the role of the Town Manager and town staff. This is not to say that we always agree because that would not be true, but there is a mutual trust and respect for the role of the manager and with me for the role and responsibilities of the council members," he said. In addition, "... I have been fortunate to be able to move to Yountville, not sure I could do that today on my salary, and be a part of the community. That is important to me and part of how I approach my job. It is both a job and a passion for me."