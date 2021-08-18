 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City of Calistoga begins search for a new city manager

City of Calistoga begins search for a new city manager

{{featured_button_text}}
City of Calistoga logo

The City of Calistoga has begun the search for a new city manager, and has appointed Mayor Chris Canning and Councilmember Gary Kraus to sit on a subcommittee devoted to evaluating prospective recruitment firms.

Canning and Kraus, who have previous experience with the recruitment process, will review three applications the city has received from recruiting firms and make recommendations to the city council, which will make the final decision.

Cities routinely hire professional recruitment firms with specialized experience in the recruitment of city managers, staff reported.

The city will engage professional recruiters to seek out the most experienced professionals who are also a good fit for Calistoga.

The city can expect to pay about $20,000 in recruitment fees and relocation expenses, according to the staff report. Based on past experience the recruitment for a city manager can typically take five to six months to complete.

This will be the third city manager for Calistoga in five years. Interim City Manager Brad Kilger was hired in July, after the resignation of Mike Kirn in May, and will serve until a permanent replacement is engaged.

Kirn served for two years, replacing Dylan Feik, who served for three years. The city gave no reason for the resignations of Feik or Kirn.

Competition for city managers, especially in small towns, can be stiff. Kirn’s annual salary was $217,000. St. Helena’s City Manager Mark Prestwich was appointed in 2018, and his contract was recently extended until 2025. His base salary is $196,500. Stephen Potter, City Manager of Napa’s base salary is $225,600. Stephen Potter, City Manager of Napa’s base salary is $225,600.

Yountville’s City Manager, Steve Rogers, was hired in 2007. His yearly salary is $226,000 and with benefits adds up to $340,300. 

"A competitive salary and benefits package is critical to attracting and retaining quality applicants," Rogers said. "As for his 14 year tenure, "First and most importantly is a stable and supportive council that recognizes and values the role of the Town Manager and town staff. This is not to say that we always agree because that would not be true, but there is a mutual trust and respect for the role of the manager and with me for the role and responsibilities of the council members," he said. In addition, "... I have been fortunate to be able to move to Yountville, not sure I could do that today on my salary, and be a part of the community. That is important to me and part of how I approach my job. It is both a job and a passion for me."

Napa County Public Health Officer Karen Relucio updates residents on the latest developments regarding COVID-19. Video courtesy of Napa County.

Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Weekly Calistogan Editor

Cynthia Sweeney has been editor of The Weekly Calistogan since July, 2018. Previously, she was a reporter for the St. Helena Star, and North Bay Business Journal. She also spent a significant amount of time freelancing in Hawaii.

Related to this story

Calistoga passes Wireless Ordinance
News

Calistoga passes Wireless Ordinance

  • Updated

The City of Calistoga has approved a wireless telecommunication ordinance that will provide the city with more control over future wireless facility applications.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News