The Calistoga City Council will hold a Budget Study Session at noon on Thursday, May 9, and if needed, another meeting at 9 a.m., May 10, to discuss the City of Calistoga Fiscal Year 2019-2020 Budget.
The session(s) will be held at the Calistoga Fire Station, 1113 Washington St. The public is welcome to attend.
If you are hearing impaired and desire information, call the City's Telecommunication Devise for the deaf at (707) 942-2805.
For more information call the city clerk's office at (707) 942-2807.