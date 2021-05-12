City of Calistoga budget talks focus on staffing, deferred capital improvement projects

With recovery from the pandemic on the horizon, the City of Calistoga’s financial outlook for the coming year is promising, but not without challenges.

Overall, city staff conservatively estimates $11.4 million in revenue, an overall increase of about 3% from last year, with about $11.7 million in expenditures, including $2 million in water/wastewater projects.

In formulating last year’s budget during the pandemic, there were many unknowns, and staff was conservative in their estimates.

“Revenue from July through March is a lot different than what staff projected,” said Gloria Leon, city administrator, at the second of this year’s budget talks on Tuesday.

In the first draft of the budget, the City ended with more than 30% in reserves, meeting its goal. The General Fund balance is expected to be about $3.5 million. The budget also assumes following the return to normal activity levels following the COVID-19 pandemic, staff said.

The City will also receive nearly $1 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan sometime in the coming year. Those funds have not been factored into the budget due to uncertain timing and restrictions, said Zac Tusinger, planning and building director, and acting city manager.