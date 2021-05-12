City of Calistoga budget talks focus on staffing, deferred capital improvement projects

With recovery from the pandemic on the horizon, the City of Calistoga’s financial outlook for the coming year is promising, but not without challenges.
Overall, city staff conservatively estimates $11.4 million in revenue, an overall increase of about 3% from last year, with about $11.7 million in expenditures, including $2 million in water/wastewater projects.
In formulating last year’s budget during the pandemic, there were many unknowns, and staff was conservative in their estimates.
“Revenue from July through March is a lot different than what staff projected,” said Gloria Leon, city administrator, at the second of this year’s budget talks on Tuesday.
In the first draft of the budget, the City ended with more than 30% in reserves, meeting its goal. The General Fund balance is expected to be about $3.5 million. The budget also assumes following the return to normal activity levels following the COVID-19 pandemic, staff said.
The City will also receive nearly $1 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan sometime in the coming year. Those funds have not been factored into the budget due to uncertain timing and restrictions, said Zac Tusinger, planning and building director, and acting city manager.
Staff will take councilmembers’ recommendations back for adjustment and budget talks will continue at a public hearing at the regular City Council Meeting on June 1, with the adoption of the final budget on June 15.
Hotel tax
The City derives more than 50% of its revenue from transient occupancy tax (TOT) and the Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget assumes that revenue will be approximately 75% of pre-pandemic figures. TOT is up to $4.1 million, with an additional $200,000 for the month of March, Leon reported, and projected development impact fees are at $1.6 million.
Projected revenue does not include TOT from the new 85-room 400 Silverado Trail resort (Four Seasons), which includes 20 private homes and is scheduled to come online in the coming months.
Staffing
During last year’s budget cuts, the City froze seven full-time positions and three part-time positions for vacancies across several departments, and there were additional employee concessions including cost-of-living raises.
Department heads on Tuesday expressed a pressing need to fill those positions.
Tusinger said the City is lacking an assistant planner, and his department “is operating on a skeleton crew, and with long-term initiatives in the works, we’re stretched pretty thin.”
Likewise Public Works lacks an associate engineer. The department is challenged with aging infrastructure and needs help processing an upcoming second wave of grants for $1.7 million in Capital Improvement Projects that include deferred maintenance on sewer mains and the wastewater treatment plant.
"Although $26 million in grant funding is great news, there are deadlines to meet and you want to have enough staff to get it done, to be able to handle cost coming in,” said Public Works Director Derek Rayner.
With public safety a priority, councilmembers unanimously supported funding three new firefighting positions, and supplemental retirement reserves for keeping the police and fire department competitive in staff recruitment and retention. They also support hiring a police lieutenant, an additional full-time police dispatcher, and a code enforcement officer. It's possible grant money could cover the dispatcher position.
Capital Improvements
Last year’s budget also deferred extensive expenditures in Capital Improvement Projects, creating an urgency this year, staff said. Among them, the City must continue to respond to a Cease-and-Desist Order from the State related to operations of the wastewater treatment plant. The high cost and accelerated schedule to address issues presents a severe challenge to the Wastewater Fund and time commitment of staff.
Other recommendations
Over objections from Vice-Mayor Irais Lopez-Ortega and Councilmember Don Williams, the Council is recommending to restore the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce’s funding level of $406,000. It had been reduced to $303,000 last year.
The Council agreed to $30,000 towards the Green Committee, which will address residents' concerns over gas-powered leaf blowers, and with $5,000 going toward the county-wide endeavors.
Also agreed upon was an economic diversity study at $25,000.
In total, the Council is asking staff to come back with about $700,000 in funds outside the presented budget draft, with further adjustments possible at the next budget meeting June 1.
