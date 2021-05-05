City of Calistoga budget workshop meeting May 11

The Calistoga City Council will meet for continued 2020/2021 budget talks on Tuesday, May 11 from noon to about 5 p.m.

The virtual meeting will be a continuation from the budget study session March 25, as city officials refine goals, objectives and priority projects established by the City Council for Fiscal Year 2020/2021. Department heads will and staff will provide updates as necessary for FY 2021/22 reflecting current conditions associated with the continued COVID-19 pandemic and desired community-based priorities and objectives, and to provide direction to staff for council consideration and adoption.

There will also be an opportunity for councilmembers to make suggestions on work activities or specific budget requests for council discussion.

Public comment is limited to 350 words or less, and can be submitted via email to publiccomment@ci.calistoga.ca.us.

Check the city's website for more at ci.calistoga.ca.us/city-hall/city-council/agendas-minutes.