City of Calistoga commits $300,000 for marketing tourists' return

Though the city's budget is tight, it’s essential, especially now, that Calistoga invest in marketing itself, the city council agreed on June 16.
As a result of COVID-19, within the next year, TOT (hotel tax) revenues are projected to be at about 75% of where they usually are, according to Visit Napa Valley.
Given the city derives about half of its total revenue from tourism, and with a projected loss of $4 million from March through August, the city will be providing $303,500 for marketing services, through the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce. That’s a reduction from last year’s investment of $465,000.
“Changing conditions make it difficult to see what the future looks like,” said Bruce Kyse, the Chamber’s new executive director. However, “Some businesses (in town) have closed and others are in danger of closing,” he said. “Urgency is needed.”
Short-term marketing will be focused on Bay Area day and weekend-trippers, Kyse said. The Chamber is also coordinating marketing efforts with the Upvalley cities of St. Helena and Yountville.
The Chamber itself does not profit from the funds, which are funneled to a destination marketing organization. The Chamber itself has also cut employees’ hours.
The City has a longstanding relationship with the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce. Each year, the City has contracted with the Chamber to provide a robust and aggressive “destination marketing” campaign which includes broad marketing and promotional services to support and enhance the community’s tourism and economic base, staff said. Given the significant impacts associated with COVID-19 it is critical that the City continues to market itself as a Napa Valley destination area.
During recent budget talks, one of the biggest discussions city officials had was cutting funds for advertising the town as a destination once the shelter-in-place order is lifted.
“In conversations with the new chamber director, it’s going to be critical that we are in a position to hit the ground running when the governor opens up the state,” City Manager Mike Kirn said in a previous meeting. “Not being able to reach out to the North Bay and Napa areas, we’ll get left in the dust. If we can’t attract the weekend warrior it’s going to be very difficult for Calistoga to pull through in a timely manner. The Chamber believes they can survive with this money and will have to be strategic in its efforts. It is critical we include this money in the budget.”
Kirn also said he has worked closely with Kyse to develop a modified scope of services tailored to the current budget constraints.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!