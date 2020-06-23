City of Calistoga commits $300,000 for marketing tourists' return

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Though the city's budget is tight, it’s essential, especially now, that Calistoga invest in marketing itself, the city council agreed on June 16.

As a result of COVID-19, within the next year, TOT (hotel tax) revenues are projected to be at about 75% of where they usually are, according to Visit Napa Valley.

Given the city derives about half of its total revenue from tourism, and with a projected loss of $4 million from March through August, the city will be providing $303,500 for marketing services, through the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce. That’s a reduction from last year’s investment of $465,000.

“Changing conditions make it difficult to see what the future looks like,” said Bruce Kyse, the Chamber’s new executive director. However, “Some businesses (in town) have closed and others are in danger of closing,” he said. “Urgency is needed.”

Short-term marketing will be focused on Bay Area day and weekend-trippers, Kyse said. The Chamber is also coordinating marketing efforts with the Upvalley cities of St. Helena and Yountville.

The Chamber itself does not profit from the funds, which are funneled to a destination marketing organization. The Chamber itself has also cut employees’ hours.