City of Calistoga consider going all-electric

According to the Sierra Club, 47 cities in California have already made the switch from gas to electric.

“The reason it’s happening so quickly is it saving people money and reduces our carbon footprint,” said Karl Johnson, Founder and CEO of BeyondFire, speaking to the council. Johnson has 40 years of experience in leading energy efficient technology.

The report also notes the cost of maintaining aging gas infrastructure is increasing, while demand for gas is in decline, and will lead to significantly higher gas bills in coming years.

All-electric homes save between $130 – $540 per year compared to homes that burn gas, according to the report.

Burning gas in homes also releases dangerous toxins including nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, as well as formaldehyde and acetaldehyde. This leads to air pollution levels in many gas homes that would be illegal if measured outside. Children are particularly at risk, and those living in a home with a gas stove are 42% more likely to have asthma.

Johnson said an Action plan for Calistoga to adopt the codes would start with the creation of a City Advisory Committee to, in part, work with architects and builders. The codes also recommend a moratorium on approval of forest and woodland removal.