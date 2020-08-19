City of Calistoga consider going all-electric

The City of Calistoga is considering joining a large number of other cities in the state that have shifted from buildings powered by gas appliances to all-electric homes and buildings, by adopting more stringent codes.
The city council on Tuesday heard a presentation compiled from multiple climate-conscious organizations on the benefits of switching from gas to electric including cost, safety, and reduction in pollution.
The presentation included data gathered from Napa Climate Now, Natural Resources Defense Council, the Building Decarbonization Coalition, and the Sierra Club.
According to the group’s report, buildings are the largest source of climate pollution in the world, and in California, they are second only to transportation as the leading source of greenhouse gas emissions. Moving from fossil fuels to electric appliances powered by clean energy could reduce greenhouse gas emissions from California’s buildings by up to 90% by 2050.
By 2045, the state has set a goal of being entirely fueled to be renewable energy. To that end, it has created the Code of Regulations (Title 24) that sets these building code standards for all jurisdictions statewide. However, local governments have the option to adopt more stringent requirements, called Reach Codes.
Reach codes would require new single family residential and low-rise (less than 4-story) construction to use only high efficiency electric appliances.
According to the Sierra Club, 47 cities in California have already made the switch from gas to electric.
“The reason it’s happening so quickly is it saving people money and reduces our carbon footprint,” said Karl Johnson, Founder and CEO of BeyondFire, speaking to the council. Johnson has 40 years of experience in leading energy efficient technology.
The report also notes the cost of maintaining aging gas infrastructure is increasing, while demand for gas is in decline, and will lead to significantly higher gas bills in coming years.
All-electric homes save between $130 – $540 per year compared to homes that burn gas, according to the report.
Burning gas in homes also releases dangerous toxins including nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, as well as formaldehyde and acetaldehyde. This leads to air pollution levels in many gas homes that would be illegal if measured outside. Children are particularly at risk, and those living in a home with a gas stove are 42% more likely to have asthma.
Johnson said an Action plan for Calistoga to adopt the codes would start with the creation of a City Advisory Committee to, in part, work with architects and builders. The codes also recommend a moratorium on approval of forest and woodland removal.
Typically it has taken 6 – 9 months for cities to make the code changes, Johnson said.
“I’ve been pushing for this trend for most of my career,” he said.
The council also received several emails of support for the measures from the community.
