City of Calistoga dodges another fire, perimeters suffer damage

Calistoga has dodged another wildfire.

On Tuesday, blue skies prevailed, as the past week and a half smoke filled the air as firefighters fought back the Glass Fire which threatened the town on three sides.

The fire started Sept. 27 just north of St. Helena, and over the subsequent days advanced to the north along Silverado Trail and Highway 29 heading to Lake County, and to the southeast in the Diamond Mountain Road area above Kortum Canyon.

Evacuation orders were issued for Deer Park, Angwin, and parts of St. Helena. The fire caused catastrophic damage in the Deer Park area, where Gov. Gavin Newsom toured the remains of Foothills Adventist Elementary School on Oct. 1.

As of Wednesday morning, the fire was 58% contained and had burned 67,200 acres. In Napa County, 302 residential structures had been destroyed (75 damaged) and 340 commercial structures had been destroyed (32 damaged). The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire has also destroyed vineyard property as close as on Dunaweal Lane, and just north of the Oat Hill Mine Trail.

An evacuation order for Calistoga south of Lincoln Avenue was issued at 4 a.m. Sept. 28, and later that day for the other side of town.