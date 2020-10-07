City of Calistoga dodges another fire, perimeters suffer damage

Calistoga has dodged another wildfire.
On Tuesday, blue skies prevailed, as the past week and a half smoke filled the air as firefighters fought back the Glass Fire which threatened the town on three sides.
The fire started Sept. 27 just north of St. Helena, and over the subsequent days advanced to the north along Silverado Trail and Highway 29 heading to Lake County, and to the southeast in the Diamond Mountain Road area above Kortum Canyon.
Evacuation orders were issued for Deer Park, Angwin, and parts of St. Helena. The fire caused catastrophic damage in the Deer Park area, where Gov. Gavin Newsom toured the remains of Foothills Adventist Elementary School on Oct. 1.
As of Wednesday morning, the fire was 58% contained and had burned 67,200 acres. In Napa County, 302 residential structures had been destroyed (75 damaged) and 340 commercial structures had been destroyed (32 damaged). The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The fire has also destroyed vineyard property as close as on Dunaweal Lane, and just north of the Oat Hill Mine Trail.
An evacuation order for Calistoga south of Lincoln Avenue was issued at 4 a.m. Sept. 28, and later that day for the other side of town.
At a special emergency meeting on Tuesday, City officials the City of Calistoga declared a local emergency to seek financial support and reimbursement from state and federal agencies due to the impacts of the Glass Fire on the town.
The Calistoga Fire Department, with two new engines in the last year, has played a significant role in controlling the fire. Fire Chief Steve Campbell said staff hours since August, including the LNU Lightning Complex Fires, total about 6,000.
“The burn line was down from Palisades to Calistoga,” he said. “This was a very close call for Calistoga. Those evacuation orders are not easy (but) that fire was coming at us in all directions.”
During the evacuation the police department oversaw the city for any looting and nobody was cited.
“Across the board, Calistoga is in very, very good hands,” said Mayor Chris Canning.
Lifting evacuation orders is also not an easy effort.
“A lot of things happen behind the scenes that people don’t see,” said City Manager Mike Kirn. “There are a lot of moving parts with putting utilities in place, and securing road access. This certainly was a team effort.”
The city is also pursuing the possibility of opening the now-shuttered RV Park at the Napa County Fairgrounds for those displaced by the fire, as negotiations for purchase of the fairgrounds are on hold.
In a separate issue, a water service outage was restored at Chateau Calistoga on Tuesday morning. The problem was caused by a failed, private, water irrigation system.
People who need help from the Glass Fire may contact the UpValley Family Centers (965-5010 or efa@upvalleyfamilycenters.org) or the Napa Valley Community Foundation (254-9565), which is offering immediate response grants from its Disaster Relief Fund.
A local assistance center is open at the Napa County Health and Human Services campus, 2751 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Building A, in Napa. For information, including about food assistance and financial assistance, go to readynapacounty.org or call 299-2190.
