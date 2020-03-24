You are the owner of this article.
City of Calistoga expects to lose $500,000 in hotel tax
City of Calistoga expects to lose $500,000 in hotel tax

As business remains at a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Calistoga expects to lose about $500,000 in hotel tax revenue, through April.

Napa County issued an order on March 20 restricting hotels from admitting new guests, and requiring hotels and spas to adhere to the social distancing order, or face fines, imprisonment, or both. They are not defined as essential businesses. 

During the first week of the Shelter in Home order due to the COVID-19 threat, city officials convened at a special meeting on March 20 to discuss the financial and city service impacts of the coronavirus on the town. The meeting was conducted while meeting social distancing requirements, and also available to watch via video.

As a result of the pandemic, it is not known when hotels will be able to resume normal operations, and the resulting loss of TOT (transient occupancy tax) and sales tax will affect projected city revenues by about half a million dollars, said City Manager Mike Kirn.

“The TOT is virtually zero for this month and next,” he said.

The city is fluid with access to about $10 million in cash, however, and the ability to manage day to day operations is solid. “But be mindful going forward going forward visitor revenue stream won't be there,” Kirn said.

As a significant portion — nearly 53% -- of the city’s general fund is derived from TOT tax, the lost revenue will affect the upcoming yearly budget discussions, scheduled to take place in April.

“Our primary focus is on the health and well-being of community with emphasis on police, fire and public works. Right now we are doing what we need to do,” Kirn said. He advised the council “to think about core functions during budget discussions. We don't want to overthink it, take one day at a time.”

Councilmember Gary Kraus also advised the council to think about what the city needs, not wants, at this time.

Deferments for water, TOT payments

The city on Friday also agreed to suspend late fees on water bills, and to institute a no shut-off policy during the coronavirus pandemic. Residents can still make payments, and under state law the city can only suspend late fees for so long, Kirn said.

The city also agree to a 60-day deferral, dating to February, for hotels to pay their TOT. Payments return to a normal schedule in April.

State, federal emergency funds

The city council has also ratified the state of local emergency that was declared on March 16. Should funds become available, this would facilitate the ability for the city to request resources including financial support and reimbursement from the State Office of Emergency Services (OES) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for costs incurred in preparation and/or response to the COVID-19 outbreak, staff said.

City council meeting schedule

Due to the Shelter at Home Order that is in effect at least until April 7, the next regular Planning Commission meeting is tentatively scheduled for April 21, unless there is a matter of urgency that requires council action.

