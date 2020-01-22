The City of Calistoga’s general fund is sitting at $7.9 million, just down from $8.3 the previous year.
The city council on Tuesday reviewed the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) for fiscal year 2018/2019. Michael O’Connor, CPA from R.J. Riccardi, Inc., said the annual audit showed “We continue to be in good health, accounting-wise.”
O’Connor also reported the city had $15.8 million in outstanding long-term debt and capital lease obligations, down from $17 million the previous year.
The primary changes in expenditures for the city over the year were for safety services, capital outlay and a $1 million contribution to CalPERS for unfunded pension liability.
Total expenses for the enterprise funds for Fiscal Year 2018/19 were $6.6 million, an increase of nearly $116,000 over the year, due to increases in purchasing of water, contracted services, and vacancies being filled.
The majority of expenses, approximately 82%, relate mainly to water and wastewater systems, and the remainder to governmental financing activities.
The Water Fund had an operating income loss of $133,400 and the Wastewater Fund had an operating income loss of $102,200 for the year.
The city made all required payments of principal and interest on its obligations, the staff report states. The enterprise funds did not meet debt service coverage ratios over the year, however, missing by about 20%.
Debt coverage ratio for the Water Fund was 102.9% and the debt coverage ratio for the Wastewater Fund was 101.8%. Several of the outstanding loans require 120% debt coverage ratios.
Public works staff continues to be successful in applying, receiving and administering grants for projects, however, as capital grants and contributions for Fiscal Year 2018/19 totaled $5.3 million.
The complete report can be seen on the city’s website at ci.calistoga.ca.us.