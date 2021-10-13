City of Calistoga 'hires' goats, sheep for fire mitigation work

It's difficult to get machinery into the area, plus the animals are less noisy, and it’s an environmentally friendly option. They will save the city on manpower hours, and “They do a really good job,” Campbell said.

The city is the first municipality in Napa Valley that Napa Pasture Protein has provided services for, though the company is frequently employed by private entities, said owner Cori Carlson.

Carlson and her crew delivered the goats and sheep, plus Moana the llama, over the weekend. Moana is an imposing-looking llama with a lion-like mane. She leads the flock and herd safely to bed down for the night, and single-handedly will protect them from predators. “She’ll chase them off,” Carlson said.

The goats and sheep work efficiently chewing through the underbrush while providing nutrients for the soil with their droppings. Trampling across the ground, their hooves will also soften the soil so that in heavy rains the water will be more easily absorbed, rather than running straight downhill.

Along with goats and sheep, Napa Pasture Protein offers chickens — yes, chickens — and cows for grazing for fire protection services. Chickens are good for cleaning up orchards and vineyards where there are competing grasses.