City of Calistoga hires new interim city manager

The Calistoga City Council will employ Brad Kilger as an interim city manager beginning July 19.

Planning and Building Director Zac Tusinger has been serving as acting city manager since the resignation of Mike Kirn in May.

Kilger will serve until a permanent city manager is engaged, the city council decided July 6.

"Calistoga really intrigued me," Kilger said. "It's a wonderful community and has strived to evolve with respect of its unique history, culture and background. I'm excited to be here"

Kilger has more than 40 years of professional municipal government experience for large and medium-sized jurisdictions, including 18 years as city manager and over 20 years as a community development director. He has served as the City Manager for the cities of Martinez, Benicia, Ceres and Town Manager for the Town of Yucca Valley. He has previously served as Interim City Manager for the cities of South Lake Tahoe and Los Altos.