 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City of Calistoga hires new interim city manager

City of Calistoga hires new interim city manager

{{featured_button_text}}

The Calistoga City Council will employ Brad Kilger as an interim city manager beginning July 19.

Planning and Building Director Zac Tusinger has been serving as acting city manager since the resignation of Mike Kirn in May.

Kilger will serve until a permanent city manager is engaged, the city council decided July 6.

"Calistoga really intrigued me," Kilger said. "It's a wonderful community and has strived to evolve with respect of its unique history, culture and background. I'm excited to be here"

Kilger has more than 40 years of professional municipal government experience for large and medium-sized jurisdictions, including 18 years as city manager and over 20 years as a community development director. He has served as the City Manager for the cities of Martinez, Benicia, Ceres and Town Manager for the Town of Yucca Valley. He has previously served as Interim City Manager for the cities of South Lake Tahoe and Los Altos.

Kilger’s salary would be $110.68 per hour, for 30-40 hours a week. He would not receive any other pay or benefits the city commonly provides to its employees, such as health, dental, vision insurance coverage, life insurance, employee assistance programs, and similar benefits. Nor would Kilger be provided or accrue any vacation, sick leave, administrative leave, paid holidays or similar leave benefits as he is a retired annuitant receiving a benefit from the California Public Employees' Retirement System (CALPERS).

Sharpsteen Museum Doecnt Lorne Glaim takes us on a brief tour of Calistoga's history.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News