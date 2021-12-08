City of Calistoga hires new Planning Director

The City of Calistoga has announced the appointment of Jeff Mitchem as the city’s new Planning & Building Director.

Mitchem brings more than 36 years of community and economic development, land use planning, and urban design experience to the position. Before coming to Calistoga, he was the Community & Economic Development Manager for the City of Santa Paula, a fast-growing residential community of approximately 31,000 residents in Ventura County.

Prior to Santa Paula, he worked for several years in the position of City Planner for the City of Portland, Oregon, and for several private urban design and planning firms in California and Oregon.

Mitchem holds a Bachelor of Science degree in urban planning from Oregon State University and post-bachelorette studies in architecture at the University of Oregon. He has also served as adjunct professor and guest lecturer at Portland State University’s Department of City and Regional Planning and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners.

Mitchem said he was drawn to Calistoga for its vibrant small-town character and astounding natural beauty. “I am excited to be here and look forward to serving the community,” he said in a statement.

Interim City Manager Brad Kilger said, "Jeff comes highly recommended and his extremely strong land-use planning and community engagement skills will be of great benefit to the City of Calistoga as we work to address our housing needs and the continued enhancement of the downtown.”

Mitchem replaces Planning & Building Director Zac Tusinger, who moved to Missouri in October to be closer to family. Associate Planning & Building Director Samantha Thomas has been filling in since then.

Mitchem will begin his duties on Dec. 13.