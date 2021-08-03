City of Calistoga invites public to join future housing focus group

The City of Calistoga is inviting the public to join a focus group to help develop housing strategies for the coming years.

Like other cities in the Bay Area, Calistoga is required by state law to update its General Plan Housing Element to plan for the construction of new homes at all income levels to be built in Calistoga between 2023 and 2031. The City will need to develop strategies to meet housing needs in the city and accommodate those new homes. The decisions made during this process will shape the future evolution of Calistoga.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

The City’s consultant on the Housing Element Project is seeking to hear from renters, business owners, housing developers, and affordable housing advocates. If any of these describe you, the City wants to hear from you.

The four focus groups will meet the week of Aug. 16 to discuss housing issues and concerns in the city. The goal of the focus groups is to gain an understanding of housing challenges and to begin developing strategies to address these concerns.

To participate in a focus group, contact Christabel Soria Mendoza at csoriamendoza@m-group.usor (408) 326-0423 no later than Friday, Aug. 6. Each focus group will have up to 15 people.