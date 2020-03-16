City of Calistoga issues declaration of local emergency

Forms of Payment: No cash will be accepted, checks and credit only. Credit cards to be applied at checkout, so please have card number ready at time of order.

Please note: Orders are limited based on stock availability. Purchases based on necessity and no large quantity purchases will be allowed in order to be able to serve our entire community. Deliveries limited to one mile from store. Call (707) 942-6271 for more information.

The City continues to keep in close contact with the Napa County Public Health Dept. which is in contact with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) regarding Covid-19 (Corona Virus). Below is a link to the County’s website which has recommendations for staying healthy and minimizing risk of exposure to or contracting the virus. If any further measures are required the County and City will keep you informed via Nixle. https://www.countyofnapa.org/2739/Coronavirus.

