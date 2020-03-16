City of Calistoga issues declaration of local emergency

The City of Calistoga issued a declaration of local emergency Monday afternoon, due to the threat of coronavirus (COVID-19). City buildings will be closed to the public with the exception of the Police Department lobby, however, live scans will not be processed.
Further, all youth, young adult and senior recreation programs will be suspended until March 31, including the Calistoga Community Pool and all aquatics programs. As previously reported Calistoga schools will be closed through April 13. The Calistoga Boys & Girls Club is also closed until further notice. Calistoga Farmer’s Market will also be closed through March 31.
The city has also canceled meetings including the March 17 city council meeting, the March 18 Mayor’s Forum, the March 19 Council Goal Setting Workshop, and the March 25 planning commission meeting.
Cal Mart has instituted a phone-in and order pick-up program for seniors and residents with medical conditions that are being advised to home isolate:
- For deliveries and pick up call Karen or Barbara at (707)-942-6271, or leave a message at extension #125.
- Order Days: Seven days a week
- Order Call Times: 8 to 11 a.m. and noon to 3 p.m.
- Order Drop off and Pick up Times: Noon and 4 p.m.
- Order Pick up Location: A designated area is on First Street behind the store in a coned area.
Forms of Payment: No cash will be accepted, checks and credit only. Credit cards to be applied at checkout, so please have card number ready at time of order.
Please note: Orders are limited based on stock availability. Purchases based on necessity and no large quantity purchases will be allowed in order to be able to serve our entire community. Deliveries limited to one mile from store. Call (707) 942-6271 for more information.
The City continues to keep in close contact with the Napa County Public Health Dept. which is in contact with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) regarding Covid-19 (Corona Virus). Below is a link to the County’s website which has recommendations for staying healthy and minimizing risk of exposure to or contracting the virus. If any further measures are required the County and City will keep you informed via Nixle. https://www.countyofnapa.org/2739/Coronavirus.
Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.