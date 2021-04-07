City of Calistoga issues mandate for water customers to conserve

The City of Calistoga has declared a Stage II Water emergency and starting May 1, residents and businesses will be required to conserve water.

The move is a response to a recent reduction in the State’s water allocation. Citing back-to back dry years and limited precipitation in the northern part of the State, on March 23, the California Department of Water Resources reduced the State Water Project allocations for Napa County from 15% to 5%. The reduction represents a loss of approximately 25% of Calistoga’s annual demand.

The City’s enforcement of the mandate will include an educational component before any citations will be issued. The last time the City moved to Stage II was in 2015, and no citations were issued at that time as “the community is very engaged and willing to help,” said City Manager Mike Kirn at Tuesday’s City Council Meeting.

Conservation measures largely include irrigation restrictions. A summary of the key conservation measures are as follows: