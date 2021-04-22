City of Calistoga joins county-wide climate change program

Just in time for Earth Day, the City of Calistoga has officially joined into an agreement with the Napa Countywide Climate Action Committee.

Over the past year, the Committee has been formalizing with other cities in the county, during which time Mayor Chris Canning and Councilmember Gary Kraus have been representing Calistoga. The Calistoga City Council approved the formal agreement April 20.

The purpose of officially signing the joining powers authority (JPA) is to establish a collaborative framework for municipalities within the county to work with each other, and with community organizations, businesses, schools, and eventually to expand with regional partners and jurisdictions on coordinated actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and limit the adverse effects of future climate change.

The JPA outlines the scope of the county program, including governance and funding structure for the program going forward. Calistoga’s share of the funding is $4,900.