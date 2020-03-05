City of Calistoga looks to post Public Records Act requests online

“It’s nice to have a centralized system where all of the requests are in one place,” said Caitlin Saldanha, deputy clerk for the City of Napa. “It’s a great tool for the public and for staff.” It also cuts down on paper and time in scanning the applications and processing requests, which are also (now) sent electronically. Anyone can also search the system for information provided in a previous request, thus cutting down on duplication.”

The process is also “very transparent. The response is posted with the request,” Saldanha said.

During the past two city council meetings, Council Member Gary Kraus has brought up the possibility of making the requests more readily available. Rose Granucci is currently pricing the cost of software to implement the process.

Her findings will be brought before the council at a future date.

Costly requests Rose Granucci said the city typically gets one or two requests per week, and it can take as little as five minutes to process. The Public Records Act requires governments to respond to requests within 10 days, but that deadline may be extended if staff needs more time to research and compile the information.