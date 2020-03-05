City of Calistoga looks to post Public Records Act requests online

The City of Calistoga is looking into posting Public Records Act requests online, thereby streamlining the process, and making the information more readily available.
An online platform would allow requesters to create an account, track the status of their requests, run keyword searches on documents they’ve requested and see what records others have requested.
Digitizing the request results would serve several purposes, including saving staff time and effort in duplicating information, said City Clerk Kendall Rose Granucci.
Currently, paper records of requests for information are filed in binders by year. These binders grow to at least a foot thick, and are cumbersome to peruse. They are also destroyed after a couple of years, according to state guidelines.
Requests for Public Records from the City of Calistoga have doubled in the past 10 or so years, from 35 in 2011, to 70 in 2019. The number topped out at 73 in 2018. Posting the city’s responses to these requests on its website, would make information more readily available and could cut down on the number of new requests, Rose Granucci said.
St. Helena began posting PRA request results online in May 2018, and the City of Napa implemented an online request portal in March 2019. https://cityofnapaca.nextrequest.com/
“It’s nice to have a centralized system where all of the requests are in one place,” said Caitlin Saldanha, deputy clerk for the City of Napa. “It’s a great tool for the public and for staff.” It also cuts down on paper and time in scanning the applications and processing requests, which are also (now) sent electronically. Anyone can also search the system for information provided in a previous request, thus cutting down on duplication.”
The process is also “very transparent. The response is posted with the request,” Saldanha said.
During the past two city council meetings, Council Member Gary Kraus has brought up the possibility of making the requests more readily available. Rose Granucci is currently pricing the cost of software to implement the process.
Her findings will be brought before the council at a future date.
Costly requests Rose Granucci said the city typically gets one or two requests per week, and it can take as little as five minutes to process. The Public Records Act requires governments to respond to requests within 10 days, but that deadline may be extended if staff needs more time to research and compile the information.
The majority of requests in Calistoga in 2019 were for police department actions (14) and information about city contracts and purchasing (13). City Manager Mike Kirn said the uptick in requests for police records could be due to the relatively new changes in state law and policies, and the acquisition of body cameras for the officers. PRAs for city contracts could be due to the city’s purchase of the Napa County Fairgrounds, which has yet to be finalized. Other routine requests are for information around building permits (12), staffing information (5) and public utilities (4).
Some requests take more time to process than others. And a few members of the community make requests on a more regular basis than others.
As a policy, Kirn said the city does not keep records of how many requests individual members of the public make. At the request of The Weekly Calistogan, Rose Granucci found that in 2016, out of 46 requests, Calistoga resident Kurt Larrecou made 11. A request from Larrecou dated Oct. 17, 2019 ended up costing the city about $10,000 in attorney fees, according to estimates of time and resources. The request was for 13 sets of documents regarding “The Bennett Lane ‘Equalization Valve,’”which was installed in 2006. The requested documents included the date of installation, plans, connection fees, copies of checks and charges, and “All related communication with State Water Resources Control Board… from the date of approval until Oct. 17, 2019.”
Larrecou also questioned whether there was an illegal water connection to the dam. In response to the complaint that someone had tapped into the water line or put in undocumented service, the city conducted an investigation into the claim. A public works crew spent a day digging down to the water main, and found no evidence of illegal tampering, said Public Works Director Derek Raynor. The crew took photographs which are publicly available.
As of press time, Larrecou did not respond to requests for comment.
