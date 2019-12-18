The city is moving ahead with upgrades to the wastewater storage ponds on Dunaweal Lane. The project has been in the works for some time, and is now in the design and permitting phase. Construction is expected to begin in the spring or summer of 2022.
The total cost of the project is about $4 million, much of that coming from FEMA grants, said Derek Rayner, public works director.
The ponds were built in 1974, and since that time erosion of the adjacent Napa River bank has progressed toward the edge of the storage ponds. “Catastrophic failure of the bank is possible without corrective action,” city planners said at a meeting Dec. 11.
The city has paid about $6,000 fines over the past two years, issued by San Francisco Bay Area Regional Water Quality Control Board, for violations of small traces of toxic byproducts discharged into the river. According to the board, the contaminants do not pose a serious threat to the river.
The board is mandating by way of a cease and desist order that the city either abandon the ponds or line them. The city has decided to rebuild two of the ponds with raised berms, line them, stabilize river channel banks, reroute storm drainage, remove trees and install piping and valve controls, according to a staff report.
You have free articles remaining.
Responding to environmental concerns by residents with property in the area, Rayner said the project will take environmental, historic and cultural resources very seriously.
“The project has to go through Federal Environmental and Historic Preservation (EHP) process during the design phase that will specify specific requirements during construction. This process ensures the protection and enhancement of environmental, historic, and cultural resources, as required by Federal environmental and historic preservation laws and Executive Orders,” he said.
“The water board is very familiar with this project as it is part of the Cease and Desist Order requirements they issued us. The CDO requires us to line or abandon the ponds and since they are a critical part of our treatment plant processes, lining them and stabilizing the river banks is necessary,” Rayner said.