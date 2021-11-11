City of Calistoga moves forward with gas station ban

In an effort to reduce emissions and comply with upcoming city and state mandates, Calistoga’s Planning Commission on Wednesday endorsed an ordinance that would prohibit future gas stations within city limits.

The measure does allow for the continued operation of the city’s three existing gas stations, and provides incentives to modernize operations to include charging stations for zero-emission vehicles.

Commissioners voted 4-1 to recommend the city council approve the ordinance. Commissioner Alissa McNair cast the dissenting vote.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

The ordinance states that if one or two operators goes out of business, a new one would be allowed to come in, and “unlinks” car washes from the definition of “service station” so car washes would still be allowed, given the proper permits.

The ordinance was drafted by city staff with the help of similar amendments already passed by Petaluma and American Canyon.

The motion furthers the goals of the Climate Action Plan adopted by the city council in 2014, which sought to reduce the city’s emissions by 15 percent. On Aug. 3, the council adopted a resolution declaring a climate emergency, and committed the city to net-zero emissions by 2030. The council asked staff and Calistoga’s Green Committee to look into the gas station ban.

“There’s a lot of momentum moving in this direction, and if we don’t join that momentum it could potentially leave us in the dust,” said Chair Scott Cooper. “Government policies are moving this way.”

During the hour-long discussion, questions were raised about whether the city might be moving too fast with the general public’s ability to adapt to electric vehicles (EVs), and whether the measure was proactive or punitive.

“I would rather support the things we do want rather than banning the things we don’t want,” McNair said, adding she was in favor of incentivizing current station owners to provide EV charging stations. “I want to be supportive of this ‘feel good’ ordinance but I’m more in favor of the carrot than the stick.”

The ordinance was brought before the city by Calistoga’s Green Committee, which pursued the idea at the request of the city council. The Committee cited transportation as the largest contributor to greenhouse gas and pollutant emissions in California.

“Clearly the tide is turning on gas emission vehicles, and California is amply served by gas stations. The need for more gas stations will continue to decline," said Antoinette Mailliard, Chair of the Green Committee.

The city also determined that the current gas stations are adequate to serve existing and planned residential developments.

While current gas stations are within a 5-minute drive for residents within the city, McNair pointed out the town sees a lot of traffic from commuters from Lake County and elsewhere.

“I’m not pro gas station, and I don’t think we need more,” she said, adding she was in favor of competition, which might spur current owners to improve their operations. “I want to support the climate action plan, and make forward progress, but not just progress for progress’ sake.”

The measure now goes before the city council.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.