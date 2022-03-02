City of Calistoga promotes EPA’s Fix a Leak Week to help save water

The City of Calistoga’s Water Conservation Program is launching a new initiative to help residents and businesses find and fix leaks during the week of March 12-20.

As part of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) ongoing "We’re for Water campaign," the City is promoting Fix a Leak Week encouraging Americans to help put a stop to the nearly 1 trillion gallons of water wasted from household leaks each year.

During Fix a Leak Week the City will be setting up water conservation stands around town to help educate the public on how important it is to find and fix leaks. City staff will be providing how-to guides, toilet leak detection dye tablets, and take-home activities for kids and their families as well. They will also be going around to local businesses with information on how to find leaks and fix them.

“Leaks can account for nearly 10,000 gallons of water in an average home every year — the amount of water it takes to wash 300 loads of laundry,” said Mitchell Egert, Calistoga's Water Conservation Technician. “As a WaterSense partner, we are encouraging consumers to find and fix leaks to save water in our community.”

To help save water for future generations, the City is asking consumers to check, twist, and replace:

Check for leaks. Look for dripping faucets, showerheads, sprinklers, and other fixtures. Also check for toilets with silent leaks by putting a few drops of food coloring into the tank, waiting 10 minutes, and seeing if color appears in the bowl before you flush. Don’t forget to check irrigation systems and spigots too.

Twist and tighten hose and pipe connections. To save water without a noticeable difference in flow in your bathroom, twist on a WaterSense labeled faucet aerator.

To save water without a noticeable difference in flow in your bathroom, twist on a WaterSense labeled faucet aerator. Replace the fixture if necessary. Look for WaterSense labeled models, which are independently certified to use 20 percent less water and perform as well as or better than standard models.

In many cases, fixture replacement parts pay for themselves quickly and can be installed by handy do-it-yourselfers or local plumbing professionals. Qualified Water Efficient Landscapers (QWEL) are EPA WaterSense-certified irrigation professionals that can check your systems for leaks. Visit www.epa.gov/watersense to find WaterSense labeled products, and www.qwel.net for local irrigation experts.