City of Calistoga provides UpValley Family Center $200,000 in emergency funding

Citing an emergency funding need, the Calistoga City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a budget amendment of $200,000 for the UpValley Family Center “to address the immediate needs of our most critically impacted residents as a result of COVID-19.”

Due to the pandemic, the Calistoga UpValley Family Center has seen a significant increase in requests for assistance and services from their clients, according to a staff report. The center requested $200,000 to award individual family grants of up to $2,500 that will assist 68 low-income families in Calistoga, and provide staffing to distribute the funds.

After seeking other state and federal funding, the city is the center’s last resort, said City Manager Mike Kirn.

Councilmember Don Williams said the pandemic “came fast and hit residents hard,” also noting that the residents in need of the funds will be properly vetted where the need is real. “I’m also aware the city can’t do this every day, but for the short term it’s the right thing. It will give people some breathing room.”

The city currently contracts with the center for community support services for various individuals including senior and affordable income assistance, and immigration assistance.