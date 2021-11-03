 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

City of Calistoga refines details on gas leaf blower ban

The Calistoga City Council is fine-tuning a proposed ban on gas-powered leaf blowers, which is likely to be adopted at the next council meeting.

The city is following in the footsteps of Yountville and American Canyon, which have already enacted ordinances. Mayor Chris Canning said he has been in conversations with the Mayor of Yountville regarding the pros and cons of the ordinance.

One of the key factors in the proposal is that rebates will be available starting in January, at $150 for residents and $300-$500 for commercial operators with proof of purchase of an electric leaf blower. Rebates will be available on a first-come, first-use basis.

Councilmember Irais Lopez-Ortega raised the question of rebates for unlicensed, non-English-speaking landscape operators. The council agreed that those with formal licenses will be given first priority, but individual landscapers will still be included in the program.

The city has budgeted $25,000 to provide community outreach and education and to fund the rebates.

Also up for discussion were hours of leaf blower operation. Councilmembers recommended a Monday-Friday start time at 7 a.m., and 8 a.m. on weekends, with a finishing time of 7 p.m.

People are also reading…

The ordinance would go into effect in July 2022.

The Calistoga Junior High seventh-grade girls basketball team defeats Altimira Middle School of Boyes Hot Springs on Oct. 21 to finish 12-0.

Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News