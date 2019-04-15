The City of Calistoga is actively looking to open an animal shelter in or near the city limits.
The city announced it wishes to enter into a multi-year professional services agreement for domestic animal control and shelter services and is requesting proposals from qualified individuals or groups to provide these services.
The city’s current contract provides the city animal control field response, licensing services, animal adoption services, emergency veterinary services, and general animal shelter services for stray, sick, or injured animals.
Ideally, the city would like to have sheltering services for domestic animals provided at a permitted and properly licensed site within city limits. However, proposals will be considered that provide sheltering services at an approved facility within a reasonable distance to the city. Please note that the city is unable to provide a specific location or site for use as an animal shelter within the city limits.
The contractor will provide a number of services including maintaining public hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. five days per week with at least one day being a Saturday or Sunday, and will provide services on an on-call basis at all hours 365 days per year.
From 2015 to 2018, the average number of animal intakes was approximately 35 domestic animals and approximately 29 animals control calls for service per year. The average revenue generated by providing licensing and animal care services was approximately $1,241.00 per year.
For a copy of the proposal, scope of services and submittal requirements, contact Police Chief Mitch Celaya at (707) 942-2813 or mcelaya@ci.calistoga.ca.us or visit ci.calistoga.ca.us/about-us/news.
Two copies of the proposal must be submitted no later than 2 p.m. on Friday, May 10, to Police Chief Mitchell Celaya, City of Calistoga, 1235 Washington St., Calistoga, CA 94515.