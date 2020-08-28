City of Calistoga seeks $1M backup credit due to potential COVID-19 fallout

The Calistoga City Council will discuss the approval of a $1M line of credit at the next regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Facing uncertain economic conditions due to COVID-19, the City is seeking backup credit, should the need arise.
Though City staff has projected an ending fund balance of $2.3M at June 30, 2021 and does not anticipate a shortfall in steady cash flow, City staff believes it prudent to have a financial mechanism in place should the need arise.
City staff reached out to Westamerica Bank for options should cash flow shortfall become reality. The bank provided the staff with the option of a line of credit not to exceed $1 million with an interest rate of 5.5% per year. Interest rates would only take place should the City use any of the $1 million of the line of credit. Any drawdown of the line of credit would need to be paid back by August 31, 2021.
Also at the meeting, the City Council will hear a presentation from Police Chief Mitch Celaya on recent police activity.
Consistent with Napa County Public Health Officer and the Governor’s Executive Orders, this meeting will not be physically open to the public. City Councilmembers and staff will be video/teleconferencing into the meeting. To maximize public safety while still maintaining transparency and public access, members of the public can observe and participate in the meeting from home. Below is information on how the public may observe and participate in the meeting.
1. Watch on your TV – Napa Valley TV Channel 28 (call your cable provider to ensure you have a City of Calistoga coded cable box)
2. Listen on your phone – dial 1-669-900-6833, enter webinar ID: 829-0729-5419, password: 123201
3. Watch online via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82907295419?pwd=Qkh2d05YV25wVXdhbkU5dVY1QmlFQT09 enter password: 123201 4. Watch online via YouTube Live at youtube.com/cityofcalistoga!?ABCpdf?!0
Please participate in the meeting by providing public comment on any item on the agenda or any item of municipal concern via email. Please submit your comment, limited to 350 words or less, via email to publiccomment@ci.calistoga.ca.us. Written public comments submitted by email should clearly indicate the Agenda Item No. or specify “Oral Communications” in the Subject Line for items not on the agenda and are requested to include the submitter’s full name. Comments received by 4 p.m. on the day of the meeting will be posted online with the agenda packet and included in the record but will not be read aloud. Comments received after the commencement of the meeting and before the agenda item is heard will be read aloud for a maximum of three minutes, or as determined by the Chair. If a comment is received after the agenda item is heard but before the close of the meeting, the comment will still be included as a part of the record of the meeting but will not be read aloud.
