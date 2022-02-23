City of Calistoga seeks input on new Grant Street subdivision proposal

The City of Calistoga is accepting public comments on a proposed 15-lot residential subdivision at 2008 Grant St., now through March 23.

The Draft Initial Study/Mitigated Negative Declaration (IS/MND) is available on the City’s website ci.calistoga.ca.us.

The project consists of 15 lots to support single-family residences on a 5.84-acre property. The project falls with the City’s Medium Density Residential designation cites single-family residential development which is 4-10 dwelling units per acre.

The Calistoga Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the project at its regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 23. Comments on the IS/MND must be received on or before March 8. Send them to the City of Calistoga/Attn: Samantha Thomas, 1232 Washington St. Calistoga, CA 94515 or via email sthomas@ci.calistoga.ca.us. Public comments on the general project will be received up to March 23, and at the hearing will be provided to the Planning Commission for consideration.

Among the documents available for public review are the IS/MND, the site plan, air quality and greenhouse gas assessment, biological resources assessment, an arborist report, traffic study, noise and vibration study.

According to the project’s plan, 105 trees would be removed, including three non-protected trees and 102 trees with a protected status under the Calistoga Municipal Code, according to size and species. Tree replacement is proposed as part of the landscaping plan and is comprised of replanting 112 native species along the drainage feature, and replanting 198 trees throughout the project site, including native and ornamental species, according to the staff report.

The project proposes a roadway extension serving the new development, and one- and two-story single-family residences with variations on several architectural styles and configurations. Each unit will also have a driveway and a two-car garage.

The proposed 15 single-family homes are expected to result in a need of approximately 8.10-acre feet of water per year, or 2,638,950 gallons. The project would be served by connections to existing water lines on Grant Street and Amber Way. Off-site improvements would be made to replace the existing water main on Redwood Avenue.

The IS/MND was prepared by the City of Calistoga as lead agency in accordance with the procedural and substantive requirements of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and the CEQA Guidelines, according to the staff report.

The report is intended to serve multiple purposes, including providing the CEQA-required environmental documents for all city, regional and state approvals or permits that might be required to implement the proposed project, and the basis for deciding whether to prepare an Environmental Impact Report (EIR) or a Negative Declaration, and enable the City or the applicant to modify the project.

The owners of the property, Curtis and Jilian Helmer, previously submitted a plan for a short-term vacation rental permit on their Silverado Trail property in 2016. The permit was denied by the Calistoga City Council.