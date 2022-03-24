City of Calistoga seeks residential input on water usage

The City of Calistoga is asking residents to be on the lookout and participate in an upcoming income survey that could help qualify the City for much-needed water system improvements and upgrades.
Residents will soon be receiving a survey from the Rural Community Assistance Corporation in the mail. Information obtained through this survey is necessary to determine funding eligibility from various federal or state programs. The funding will be used to plan and/or construct replacement of domestic drinking water, wastewater and recycle infrastructure for Calistoga.
“If we qualify from the results of the income survey, this will enable the City to update critical infrastructure with additional funding opportunities. This survey is being conducted to establish an accurate Median Household Income of the service area,” said the City’s Water Conservation Specialist Mitchell Egert.
Any personally identifiable information will be kept confidential. Income data may be publicly released but will not contain any personally identifiable information. It is important that the information you provide is an accurate representation of the questions asked. Please complete the attached survey as soon as possible and return the completed survey form in the included pre-addressed, postage paid envelope. Assistance can be arranged to help you complete the survey if required. If a response is not received within 15 days, you will receive an additional notice with a second copy of the form for your response.
Once the completed surveys have been received, RCAC will create two separate lists: one with anonymous data from the survey, and one with a list of households. The key used to associate the survey results with specific households’ addresses will be kept confidential and will only be utilized to verify the accuracy of the income report by RCAC.
If you would like more information about the survey and how the information will be utilized to assist the residents of City of Calistoga, please feel free to contact:
Kim Bennett, Rural Development Specialist, RCAC, kbennett@rcac.org or 916-508-3031 Calistoga Public Works Department, 707-942-2828.
