City of Calistoga set to approve gas station ban

The City of Calistoga is poised to adopt an ordinance banning future gas stations within city limits.

On Tuesday, the city council unanimously agreed with the planning commission’s decision Nov. 17 to allow for the continued operation of the city’s three existing gas stations, but prohibit future fossil fuel gas stations.

The measure, an effort to reduce emissions and comply with upcoming city and state mandates, stands to be adopted at the next council meeting.

The measure also provides incentives to modernize operations to existing stations, including charging stations for zero-emission vehicles.

Similar measures have already been passed by the cities of American Canyon and Petaluma.

Mayor Chris Canning and City Councilmember Gary Kraus have been serving on the Napa County Climate Action Committee.

“I think this is looking forward, and hopefully this is one more little piece that Calistoga is able to do to reduce the effects of Climate Change,” Kraus said.

“We want to thank our friends on the Committee, we are certainly at the forefront of this endeavor, and thank our friends in American Canyon, and Petaluma for their efforts,” Canning said.

In November, planning commissioners voted 4-1 to recommend the city council approve the ordinance. Commissioner Alissa McNair cast the dissenting vote.

