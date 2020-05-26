City of Calistoga special budget meeting on Wednesday

Calistoga city officials will hold their second budget planning meeting of the year at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St.
Officials will review individual department budgets, other budget funds and discussion of next steps, as a follow-up to the initial yearly budget talks on May 7.
City councilmembers and staff essential to this meeting will be present at the meeting or may teleconference into the meeting, and the meeting location will be set up to comply with the social distancing requirements, maintaining at least six feet between individuals.
In order to minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus, people at high risk of severe illness from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and people who are sick are urged to stay in their residence. If you choose to attend the council meeting in person, you will be required to maintain appropriate social distancing, i.e., maintain a six-foot distance between yourself and other individuals. Public attendance at the meeting location will be limited to comply with the social distancing requirements and are encouraged to wear face coverings.
You are strongly encouraged to observe the meeting live on Channel 28 or on the City’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/cityofcalistoga. If you are unable to attend or miss the live broadcast, the meeting video will be available on the City YouTube channel immediately following the meeting.
If you choose to view the meeting remotely and wish to make a comment on a specific agenda item, please submit your comment, limited to 350 words or less, via email to the City Clerk at publiccomment@ci.calistoga.ca.us. The comment will only be read for a maximum of three minutes, or as determined by the Chair. If a comment is received after the agenda item is heard but before the close of the meeting, the comment will still be included as a part of the record of the meeting but will not be read into the record. Every effort will be made to read your comment into the record, but some comments may not be read due to time limitations, as determined by the Chair.
Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!