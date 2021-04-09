City of Calistoga sponsors civics essay contest for teens

The City of Calistoga is sponsoring an essay contest for residents 18 years and younger, to encourage local participation in government.

Contestants are to submit an essay of 500-750 words addressing the topic of “how government can foster unity in a diverse community.” An example might be: How can I help the Calistoga City Council improve on diversity and inclusion efforts for all members of the community?

Winning essays will receive cash prizes of $800 for first place; $600 for second, $400 for third; and two Honorable Mentions at $250 each.

In addition to $600 approved by the city, anonymous donors have pledged to donate an additional $1,700 toward the contest for a total award amount of $2,300.

Contestants must have been born after May 18, 2003, and reside within the Calistoga Joint Unified School District boundary.

Essays should be typed and double-spaced. A separate cover page should be submitted with the author’s name, address, and birthdate. The winning essays will offer a main thesis effectively supported by ideas and examples. They will be well organized, free from errors in grammar, usage, and the conventions of written English.