City of Calistoga starts dialog on future housing

The City of Calistoga has started the process of updating the Housing Element of its General Plan, and is already ahead of the game.

The discussion coincides with the City’s Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) which has significantly increased. RHNA is the number of housing units that each jurisdiction must accommodate in a given 8-year cycle. Although the State has significantly increased Calistoga’s housing allotment for the coming requirement cycle, the City is well on its way toward meeting its quota.

Calistoga’s RHNA allocation is expected to be 119 total units, up from 27 during the 2015-2022 cycle.

Units approved by the City as part of the Silverado Terrace (50 units) and Lincoln Avenue Projects (78 units) may count towards the allotment. “It’s safe to say we blew that out of the water,” said Planning and Building Director Zac Tusinger. “Most of the new units will be credited, so the city is off to a great start.”

The Housing Element portion of the General Plan was last updated in 2014, and covers the state’s current planning period from 2015 to 2023. The City needs to update the Housing Element by December 2022.