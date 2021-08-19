City of Calistoga supports community well-being with Blue Zones Project

The City of Calistoga is demonstrating its commitment to improving the population’s well-being by supporting the Upper Napa Valley Blue Zones Project and appointing Mayor Chris Canning to its leadership and steering committee.

Blue Zones are communities that have been identified as having populations that live measurably longer, happier lives with lower rates of chronic diseases and a higher-than-average quality of life.

“We pride ourselves as a place of well-being, and we are very fortunate as a community to have this project brought to us,” Canning said. “What I appreciate the most is that it can benefit a cross-section of the community.”

In partnership with Adventist Health, Blue Zones is in the middle of a three-year initiative to launch multiple projects to improve the well-being of more than 75 communities on the West Coast.

Blue Zones makes recommendations and promotes positive changes throughout the community. City staff recently participated in a Blue Zones-sponsored "walk audit" in Calistoga, where staff, community members, Active Transportation Advisory Committee members, and Blue Zones representatives discussed ideas to improve the pedestrian and bicyclist experience in Calistoga.