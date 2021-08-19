 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City of Calistoga supports community well-being with Blue Zones Project

City of Calistoga supports community well-being with Blue Zones Project

{{featured_button_text}}
Adventist Health St. Helena

Adventist Health St. Helena

 Submitted photo

The City of Calistoga is demonstrating its commitment to improving the population’s well-being by supporting the Upper Napa Valley Blue Zones Project and appointing Mayor Chris Canning to its leadership and steering committee.

Blue Zones are communities that have been identified as having populations that live measurably longer, happier lives with lower rates of chronic diseases and a higher-than-average quality of life.

“We pride ourselves as a place of well-being, and we are very fortunate as a community to have this project brought to us,” Canning said. “What I appreciate the most is that it can benefit a cross-section of the community.”

In partnership with Adventist Health, Blue Zones is in the middle of a three-year initiative to launch multiple projects to improve the well-being of more than 75 communities on the West Coast.

Blue Zones makes recommendations and promotes positive changes throughout the community. City staff recently participated in a Blue Zones-sponsored "walk audit" in Calistoga, where staff, community members, Active Transportation Advisory Committee members, and Blue Zones representatives discussed ideas to improve the pedestrian and bicyclist experience in Calistoga.

A key component of the project, organizers say, is to work closely with community leaders to understand key issues and work to identify sustainable policy changes.

Other recommendations might include improving or optimizing city streets with regards to smoking policies, public spaces including parks; school cafeterias and safe walking paths to school.

Vice-Mayor Irais Lopez-Ortega also praised the project, saying “What I like about the program is that it reaches across all of the community.”

Find out more at https://unv.bluezonesproject.com/home.

Calistoga's Donavan and Jacqi Almond have become standouts in the Napa Valley fitness community.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Weekly Calistogan Editor

Cynthia Sweeney has been editor of The Weekly Calistogan since July, 2018. Previously, she was a reporter for the St. Helena Star, and North Bay Business Journal. She also spent a significant amount of time freelancing in Hawaii.

Related to this story

Calistoga Back to School Celebration is Aug. 27
News

Calistoga Back to School Celebration is Aug. 27

  • Updated

With COVID-19 precautions in place, UpValley Family Centers and Calistoga Joint Unified School District will kick off the school year with the 18th annual Back to School Community Celebration on Aug. 27.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News