City of Calistoga taking applications for planning commission, advisory boards

The City of Calistoga has openings to fill on several public bodies and is seeking citizens who would like to play an important and active role in local government.

Participation from its diverse and widely experienced citizens is encouraged.

The planning commission will have three openings as of December when terms expire for vice-chair Tim Wilkes and commissioners Alissa McNair and Doug Allen. Commissioners each serve two-year terms.

Three seats will also be open on the Active Transportation Advisory Committee, also for two-year terms.

The city is also looking for seven individuals to serve three-year terms on the Building Standards Advisory & Appeals Board, and one person to serve on the Napa County Mosquito Abatement Board of Trustees.

Applications are due by 4:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 11. Complete descriptions of the positions and application instructions can be found on the city’s website https://www.ci.calistoga.ca.us/ or contact the City Clerk’s Office at (707) 942-2807

