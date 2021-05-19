 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City of Calistoga teen essay winners announced

City of Calistoga teen essay winners announced

{{featured_button_text}}
City of Calistoga logo

The winners of Calistoga’s City-sponsored essay contest for teens were announced at Tuesday’s City Council Meeting, with first place going to Loma Henry.

With more than 20 essay submissions, “It was a really great portfolio of essays we had to review from,” said City Councilmember Lisa Gift, one of the essay judges.

The essay contest was the idea of Councilmember Don Williams, to encourage participation in local government.

Henry will be awarded $800 for her efforts. In second place, Huntyr Ammons will be awarded $600, in third place, Jimena Guerrero Parada will receive $400.  Two honorable mentions and $250 each will be awarded to Caitlin Guilliams and Justin Gideon Pagaduan Marquardt.

All of the judges were "very proud of all the high schoolers who submitted essays," Williams said. The essays will also be posted on the city’s website. All entrants will receive gift certificates from Calistoga Creamery.

The contest was open to residents 18 years and younger, to encourage local participation in government.

Contestants submitted an essay of 500-750 words and were judged anonymously by Councilmembers Williams and Gift, together with three local volunteers — Stephanie Allen, Justen Stepka and Linda Williamson.

In addition to $600 approved by the city, anonymous donors pledged to donate an additional $1,700 toward the contest for a total award amount of $2,300.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Weekly Calistogan Editor

Cynthia Sweeney has been editor of The Weekly Calistogan since July, 2018. Previously, she was a reporter for the St. Helena Star, and North Bay Business Journal. She also spent a significant amount of time freelancing in Hawaii.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News