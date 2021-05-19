City of Calistoga teen essay winners announced

The winners of Calistoga’s City-sponsored essay contest for teens were announced at Tuesday’s City Council Meeting, with first place going to Loma Henry.

With more than 20 essay submissions, “It was a really great portfolio of essays we had to review from,” said City Councilmember Lisa Gift, one of the essay judges.

The essay contest was the idea of Councilmember Don Williams, to encourage participation in local government.

Henry will be awarded $800 for her efforts. In second place, Huntyr Ammons will be awarded $600, in third place, Jimena Guerrero Parada will receive $400. Two honorable mentions and $250 each will be awarded to Caitlin Guilliams and Justin Gideon Pagaduan Marquardt.

All of the judges were "very proud of all the high schoolers who submitted essays," Williams said. The essays will also be posted on the city’s website. All entrants will receive gift certificates from Calistoga Creamery.

The contest was open to residents 18 years and younger, to encourage local participation in government.

Contestants submitted an essay of 500-750 words and were judged anonymously by Councilmembers Williams and Gift, together with three local volunteers — Stephanie Allen, Justen Stepka and Linda Williamson.