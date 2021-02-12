City of Calistoga to conduct public hearing on new tasting room policy

The Calistoga City Council will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, Feb. 16, regarding the adoption of amendments to tasting room requirements.
In an effort to provide clarity to city statutes and guidelines for city officials, the city is honing its policy on the number of tasting rooms allowed in the downtown and surrounding area.
The new standards, suggested by staff to the planning commission on Jan. 13, would allow no more than two permits for new tasting rooms per year, with no more than 18 in all of the downtown area. New tasting rooms would also be encouraged to provide locally-serving retail and services.
See the full Feb. 16 agenda at https://calistoga.civicweb.net/Portal/MeetingInformation.aspx?Org=Cal&Id=206.
