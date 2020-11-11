City of Calistoga to consider banning alcohol, bullwhips in city parks

The Calistoga City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17 to consider banning alcohol consumption in parks after sundown, and prohibit uses of dangerous items that pose a risk to public safety, such as bullwhips.

In particular, the city wishes to address issues associated with excessive consumption of alcohol in Pioneer Park which as that has led to individuals becoming intoxicated to the point where their behavior becomes at times unruly and intimidating to park users.

Other activities that cause public safety issues, loud and unsettling noise have been the use of bullwhips. In this case, parks are inappropriate for this activity and potentially significant injury could occur, the staff report states.

The council will also consider the extension of Police Chief Mitch Celaya’s employment contract for one more year. The contract, which expires next month, has been extended twice since 2018.

Consistent with Napa County Public Health Officer and the Governor’s Executive Orders, this meeting will not be physically open to the public. City Councilmembers and staff will be video/teleconferencing into the meeting.

