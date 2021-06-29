City of Calistoga to consider hiring new interim city manager

The Calistoga City Council will consider employing a new interim city manager, Brad Kilger, at the next regularly scheduled meeting on July 6.

Planning and Building Director Zac Tusinger has been serving as acting city manager since the resignation of Mike Kirn in May.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

Kilger would begin July 19 and serve until a permanent city manager is engaged, according to the staff report.

Kilger has more than 40 years of professional municipal government experience for large and medium-sized jurisdictions, including 18 years as city manager and over 20 years as a community development professional. He has served as the City Manager for the cities of Martinez, Benicia, Ceres and Town Manager for the Town of Yucca Valley. He has previously served as Interim City Manager for the cities of South Lake Tahoe and Los Altos.