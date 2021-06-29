City of Calistoga to consider hiring new interim city manager

The Calistoga City Council will consider employing a new interim city manager, Brad Kilger, at the next regularly scheduled meeting on July 6.
Planning and Building Director Zac Tusinger has been serving as acting city manager since the resignation of Mike Kirn in May.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Kilger would begin July 19 and serve until a permanent city manager is engaged, according to the staff report.
Kilger has more than 40 years of professional municipal government experience for large and medium-sized jurisdictions, including 18 years as city manager and over 20 years as a community development professional. He has served as the City Manager for the cities of Martinez, Benicia, Ceres and Town Manager for the Town of Yucca Valley. He has previously served as Interim City Manager for the cities of South Lake Tahoe and Los Altos.
Kilger’s salary would be $110.68 per hour, for 30-40 hours a week. He would not receive any other pay or benefits the city commonly provides to its employees, such as health, dental, vision insurance coverage, life insurance, employee assistance programs, and similar benefits. Nor would Kilger be provided or accrue any vacation, sick leave, administrative leave, paid holidays or similar leave benefits as he is a retired annuitant receiving a benefit from the California Public Employees' Retirement System (CALPERS).
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.
The Napa County Coroner's Office has identified the man who drowned at Lake Berryessa on June 27.
Law enforcement officers pursued a man on a motorcycle during a nighttime chase across two counties.
Napa Police is investigating an assault that took place in a downtown parking lot.
Napa County Sheriff's Office recovered the body of a drowned swimmer at Lake Berryessa.
A Livermore woman was arrested on a felony child endangerment count after a suspected DUI crash with a 3-year-old girl in her truck, according…
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Motorists were phoning 911 to report a motorist running red lights, running vehicles off the road, and nearly causing a head-on collision in t…
A Napa man was arrested after a confrontation at a Browns Valley park and a rock-throwing incident that caused a vehicle crash, according to police.
American Canyon police got a call from a resident who reported a car burglary in progress on Stetson Drive.
Napa Police officers disrupted an attempted burglary of a cannabis dispensary, arresting two men, according to the department.
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.