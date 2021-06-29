 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City of Calistoga to consider hiring new interim city manager

City of Calistoga to consider hiring new interim city manager

{{featured_button_text}}

The Calistoga City Council will consider employing a new interim city manager, Brad Kilger, at the next regularly scheduled meeting on July 6.

Planning and Building Director Zac Tusinger has been serving as acting city manager since the resignation of Mike Kirn in May.

Kilger would begin July 19 and serve until a permanent city manager is engaged, according to the staff report.

Kilger has more than 40 years of professional municipal government experience for large and medium-sized jurisdictions, including 18 years as city manager and over 20 years as a community development professional. He has served as the City Manager for the cities of Martinez, Benicia, Ceres and Town Manager for the Town of Yucca Valley. He has previously served as Interim City Manager for the cities of South Lake Tahoe and Los Altos.

Kilger’s salary would be $110.68 per hour, for 30-40 hours a week. He would not receive any other pay or benefits the city commonly provides to its employees, such as health, dental, vision insurance coverage, life insurance, employee assistance programs, and similar benefits. Nor would Kilger be provided or accrue any vacation, sick leave, administrative leave, paid holidays or similar leave benefits as he is a retired annuitant receiving a benefit from the California Public Employees' Retirement System (CALPERS).

Sharpsteen Museum Doecnt Lorne Glaim takes us on a brief tour of Calistoga's history.

Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Weekly Calistogan Editor

Cynthia Sweeney has been editor of The Weekly Calistogan since July, 2018. Previously, she was a reporter for the St. Helena Star, and North Bay Business Journal. She also spent a significant amount of time freelancing in Hawaii.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News