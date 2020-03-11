City of Calistoga to discuss general plan, term limits, March 17

The Calistoga City Council will discuss term limits for boards, commissions, and the city council at a regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m., on Tuesday, March 17, at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St.
Also on the agenda is consideration of the annual report on the general plan, as presented by the planning commission and to be filed with the state. At issue has been the rescinding of the geothermal element.
The council will also set dates for study sessions for goal setting and Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget review.
The appointment of a council subcommittee for the Fiscal Year 2020-21 Community Enrichment Grant Program will also be considered.
See the full agenda at http://www.ci.calistoga.ca.us/city-hall/city-council/agendas-minutes.