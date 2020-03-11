You are the owner of this article.
City of Calistoga to discuss general plan, term limits, March 17

City of Calistoga logo

The Calistoga City Council will discuss term limits for boards, commissions, and the city council at a regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m., on Tuesday, March 17, at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St.

Also on the agenda is consideration of the annual report on the general plan, as presented by the planning commission and to be filed with the state. At issue has been the rescinding of the geothermal element.

The council will also set dates for study sessions for goal setting and Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget review.

The appointment of a council subcommittee for the Fiscal Year 2020-21 Community Enrichment Grant Program will also be considered.

See the full agenda at http://www.ci.calistoga.ca.us/city-hall/city-council/agendas-minutes.

The Weekly Calistogan Editor

Cynthia Sweeney has been editor of The Weekly Calistogan since July, 2018. Previously, she was a reporter for the St. Helena Star, and North Bay Business Journal. She also spent a significant amount of time freelancing in Hawaii.

