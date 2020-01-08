The City of Calistoga will be embarking on road repair projects this year that include Silverado Trail, Washington Street, and arguably the worst road in town, Harley Street.
The city receives about $500,000 per year in Measure T funds, a half-cent countywide sales tax applied to road maintenance.
The anticipated Measure T revenue projected for Calistoga over the next five years will increase from $529,000 to $557,300, according to a staff report.
Every two years, the public works department updates the city council on its five-year project list, and on Tuesday Department Director Derek Rayner gave a summary of projects that also includes portions of Lake, Cedar, and Grant streets.
You have free articles remaining.
Work will include microsurfacing and slurry sealing to maintain road conditions, and also work to sidewalks and improvements for storm drainage.
Of Harley Street, Rayner said the cost to replace the road will fall close to $700,000-$800,000. The hope is to have the work done this summer or fall.
“There are no promises, but we’ll do our best,” he said.
Cynthia Sweeney's top 5 most memorable stories of 2019
It's been a busy news year in Calistoga, so picking a handful of favorite stories can be tough. But here are five that stand out in my mind for a variety of reasons.
PG&E is taking Calistoga vineyard owner Terry Gard to court to seize a portion of his land for a natural gas plant.
How a column started out about the Kincade Fire and digressed into a diatribe about PG&E.
Susie's Bar in downtown Calistoga got into hot water with the city over an awning with a curvaceous silhouette.
When will it be finished, and what will it be called?