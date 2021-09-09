City of Calistoga to fly Mexican flag during National Hispanic Month

The City of Calistoga will again fly the Mexican Flag from the City’s Ceremonial Flagpole from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, in celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month.

National Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates the histories, cultures, and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America. Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated annually throughout the Napa Valley and nationwide with proclamations and many activities.

Compared with Napa County as a whole, Calistoga has a larger proportion of Hispanic residents, at just about 51%, Mayor Chris Canning said at the City Council's meeting Aug. 7. Additionally, last year’s school district population was close to 85%.

“We are always happy to participate in making this acknowledgement which starts at a national level and bring it right on down to the local level,” he said.

Recognition of the occasion was the suggestion of Vice Mayor Irais Lopez-Ortega, who at the Aug. 3 City Council meeting requested the flag to be flown. She also noted that the Hispanic community in Calistoga has been in conversation about the possible inclusion of more Latin and South American countries being represented next year.

