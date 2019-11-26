The City of Calistoga will hear further discussion on financing for the purchase of a portion of the Napa County Fairgrounds at a regularly scheduled city council meeting at 6 p.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
City staff and its finance team have been preparing for the city to issue bonds for the sale which is expected to be Feb. 19, 2020. On Nov. 19, the city council made a decision to advise the team to pursue a 30-year loan, with taxable debt service. The financing is expected to generate $9 million towards the sale.
You have free articles remaining.
At the Dec. 3 meeting, the city will also consider adopting contract agreements with City Manager Mike Kirn and Police Chief Mitch Celaya, and consider approving the Mayor’s appointments to the Active Transportation Advisory Committee and the Planning Commission.
City council meetings take place at the Community Center, 1307 Washington St.