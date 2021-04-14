City of Calistoga to hold community forum on Napa County Fairgrounds status

The Calistoga City Council will hold a virtual public meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 22, to discuss the status of the Napa County Fairgrounds.

The city was poised to purchase the Fairgrounds from the county last year, but due to economic fallout from the pandemic, the deal was put on hold.

The purpose of the forum is to address community concerns and misconceptions, and take questions and comments regarding future use of the property. Although there have been no new developments regarding the purchase, the forum will serve to refresh people's memories, said Mayor Chris Canning during a city council meeting April 6.

Councilmembers agreed the conversation will be limited in an open forum, due to legal constraints, but "There's so much concern in the community, and it's such an important topic for us," said Councilmember Don Williams.

Councilman Gary Kraus agreed, saying "We need an open forum because there are some people (for example) that are convinced we are going to build affordable housing on that property," which is not the case.