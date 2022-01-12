 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City of Calistoga to make offer for entire Napa County Fairgrounds property

Mount St. Helena Golf Course in Calistoga

Mount St. Helena Golf Course in Calistoga

 Weekly Calistogan file photo

After years of negotiations and delays in the purchase process, the City of Calistoga is preparing to make a new offer to the County of Napa to buy the entire Napa County Fairgrounds property, including the Mount St. Helena Golf Course.

In a closed session on Wednesday, the City Council unanimously agreed to move forward giving the City Attorney direction to proceed in preparing the terms and conditions of the offer.

No timeline or further details on the transaction are available at this time, however, "The council knows we have an anxious community," said Mayor Chris Canning, referring to an increasing push from residents to purchase the entire property.

A previous deal to purchase a little over 34 acres of the fairgrounds property — everything except the Mount St. Helena Golf Course — for $7.2 million was put on hold when the pandemic rendered city finances unstable. 

Last fall, the council resumed the discussion with the possibility of buying the entire property. 

French vintner Jean-Charles Boisset gives a brief tour of renovations for the historic Calistoga Depot

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

Cynthia Sweeney has been editor of The Weekly Calistogan since July, 2018. Previously, she was a reporter for the St. Helena Star, and North Bay Business Journal. She also spent a significant amount of time freelancing in Hawaii.

