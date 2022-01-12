City of Calistoga to make offer for entire Napa County Fairgrounds property

After years of negotiations and delays in the purchase process, the City of Calistoga is preparing to make a new offer to the County of Napa to buy the entire Napa County Fairgrounds property, including the Mount St. Helena Golf Course.

In a closed session on Wednesday, the City Council unanimously agreed to move forward giving the City Attorney direction to proceed in preparing the terms and conditions of the offer.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…

No timeline or further details on the transaction are available at this time, however, "The council knows we have an anxious community," said Mayor Chris Canning, referring to an increasing push from residents to purchase the entire property.

A previous deal to purchase a little over 34 acres of the fairgrounds property — everything except the Mount St. Helena Golf Course — for $7.2 million was put on hold when the pandemic rendered city finances unstable.

Last fall, the council resumed the discussion with the possibility of buying the entire property.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.