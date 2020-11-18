City of Calistoga to prohibit alcohol consumption in parks

“People are not comfortable there. It’s awkward to conduct a wellness class when people are gawking,” he said, also noting instances of public urination and littering of bottles and cans. “It’s a small group of people that have created this situation. We are far too small a community to allow this to continue to happen and interfere with quiet function of the parks.”

Other activities reported by park users as public safety issues and causing loud and unsettling noise have been the use of bullwhips, where significant injury could occur.

The recommended ordinance amendment would prohibit all alcohol consumption, noises and uses of dangerous items that pose a risk to public safety, or acts which unreasonably interfere with approved activities, recreational programs, classes, and social activities, and establishes normal hours of operation for all city parks.

The city council will give its final approval Dec.1, and the ordinance would be effective 30 days after adoption. The council will consider a separate resolution that will set new park hours Dec. 1 or Dec. 15. Staff will recommend park hours of operation to be sunrise to one hour after sunset. Pioneer Park now closes at 10 p.m.

Exceptions to the amended ordinance would include events like Concerts in the Park which are required to apply for a permit.