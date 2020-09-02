City of Calistoga to purchase low-watt AM radio station for emergencies

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The City of Calistoga will be purchasing a low-power AM radio for broadcasting messages to residents and visitors during emergencies.

During a city council meeting on Tuesday, Fire Chief Steve Campbell said the system is a 10-watt station, with a range, depending on topography, of 5 – 7 miles. It’s recommended to listen on a car radio to get the best reception.

The $25,000 system is considered “a radio-in-a box” and also comes with an FCC license to operate it. No music or commercial broadcasting is allowed, and it runs on electricity, battery or generator power.

In an emergency, residents would be notified by Nixle of the radio station’s frequency number. The city also plans to have signs with the radio station number displayed placed around town, and at the mobile home parks.

The system will require very little manpower to operate, as it is capable of playing prerecorded messages for routine disasters with the push of a button, Campbell said.







You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

