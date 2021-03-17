 Skip to main content
City of Calistoga to receive nearly $1 million in federal Covid aid

Calistoga is set to receive nearly $1 million in federal COVID-19 relief.

The funds are made available as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan passed by Congress last week and signed by President Joe Biden on March 11.

The bill’s perhaps well-known provision is the $1,400 checks going out to most Americans, but local governments will also be receiving money, albeit with certain spending strings attached.

Napa County government is to receive almost $27 million. The City is expected to receive $987,633 in two parts, half by the end of June and the other half a year later.

The American Rescue Plan gives the county a chance to do more than rebuild reserves, allowing the money to be used in other ways as well, such as filling revenue gaps caused by the pandemic.

The funds have not yet been earmarked, but allocations of the funds will be included in the City’s yearly budget talks which begin March 25.

