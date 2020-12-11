City of Calistoga to review quarterly budget, up an unexpected $1M from TOT

At the next Calistoga City Council meeting the city will review a first-quarter report on transient occupancy tax (TOT) receipts, which were higher than projected, at $1 million.
Newly re-elected Mayor Chris Canning and City Councilmembers Irais Lopez-Ortega and Lisa Gift will also be sworn in at the meeting, and two new planning commissioner appointments will be considered.
The council will meet via Zoom at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17.
The meeting will not be physically open to the public. City Councilmembers and staff will be video/teleconferencing into the meeting. To maximize public safety while still maintaining transparency and public access, members of the public can observe and participate in the meeting from home.
Please participate in the meeting by observing or listening to the meeting in one of the following ways:
- Watch on your TV – Napa Valley TV Channel 28 (call your cable provider to ensure you have a City of Calistoga coded cable box)
- Listen on your phone – dial 1-669-900-6833, enter webinar ID: 829-0729-5419, password: 123201
- Watch online via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82907295419?pwd=Qkh2d05YV25wVXdhbkU5dVY1QmlFQT09 enter password: 123201
- Watch online via YouTube Live at youtube.com/cityofcalistogaC:\Users\hgaede\Downloads\youtube.com\cityofcalistoga
Participate in the meeting by providing public comment on any item on the agenda or any item of municipal concern via email. Please submit your comment, limited to 350 words or less, via email to publiccomment@ci.calistoga.ca.us. Written public comments submitted by email should clearly indicate the Agenda Item No. or specify “Oral Communications” in the Subject Line for items not on the agenda and are requested to include the submitter’s full name. Comments received by 4 p.m. on the day of the meeting will be posted online with the agenda packet and included in the record but will not be read aloud. Comments received after the commencement of the meeting and before the agenda item is heard will be read aloud for a maximum of three minutes, or as determined by the Chair. If a comment is received after the agenda item is heard but before the close of the meeting, the comment will still be included as a part of the record of the meeting but will not be read aloud.
The methods of observing or listening to the meeting or providing public comments may be altered or the meeting may be cancelled, if needed. You may check on the status of the meeting by visiting the City website at www.ci.calistoga.ca.us for any updates.
