City of Calistoga to test new warning sirens Wednesday at noon

At noon on Wednesday, Aug. 5, the City of Calistoga will conduct the first test of the new emergency warning sirens. The early warning sirens are intended to give residents and visitors notification that a disaster is imminent, and they need to seek additional information.

This is only a test, please do not call Police Dispatch to report.

This initial test will include all five sirens and will last for 45-seconds at noon. The siren tone will be single tone. Thereafter the test will only include one siren per month on a rotating schedule on the first Wednesday of each month at noon. When activated for testing the tone will be sounded for 45 seconds as opposed to the 3-5-minute sounding during an actual emergency.

There are three sirens within the City and two in the County. Siren 1 is located at the Lower Public Works Yard at the East end of Washington Street, Siren 2 is located at 1745 Washington St., at the Community Pool, Siren 3 is located on Grant Street near Greenwood Avenue, Siren 4 is located in the County on Rosedale Road near Pickett Road and Siren 5 is located in the County on Petrified Forest Road near the Napa Sonoma County line.

In the event of actual emergency, the sirens will be sounded for 3-5-minutes during an actual emergency.